Is Bernie Sanders tweeting in code? Or did his handlers accidentally leave the app open on his phone and he finally started tweeting for himself?
Trump: Abraham Lincoln.
Fox: News.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2020
Huh?
WTF is this supposed to mean Bernie? How about; Sanders: Stalin. CNN: Lies
— TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) August 28, 2020
Tweet: Dumb
Bernie: Stalin
Bernie: Democratic Party :: Busted old wrench: Car with no engine
— Verbastardy (@verbastardy) August 28, 2020
You blew it. Jealous much?
— I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 28, 2020
This whole damn election has just been so off.
Humans: oxygen
Bernie: screaming and stealing money from people who work for it
— 97% Peaceful Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 28, 2020
Sanders: Lenin
CNN/msnbc: Pravda
Next… pic.twitter.com/w7HRD0LPWd
— In_communicado_ (@In_communicado_) August 28, 2020
Policy: Socialism?
Did someone actually hand Bernie his phone?
— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 28, 2020
See, that’s what we’re wondering.
Sanders: Lost again.
— Rick (@rickytwalsh) August 28, 2020
Ouch.
This makes no sense.
— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) August 28, 2020
Which is exactly what people have been saying about Bernie and his policies for decades.
***
