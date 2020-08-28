https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-allegedly-slays-college-student-and-her-stepfather-after-fender-bender

A college student and her stepfather died after a gunman shot them both following a minor fender bender.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, allegedly shot and killed Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, on Monday in Georgetown, S.C., right outside of Anderson’s newly-purchased home, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Walters also allegedly shot and injured another man as well, Paul McConnell, law enforcement said, according to WPDE.

Anderson was standing outside of her house around 5 p.m. waiting on Wall to bring her a spare set of house keys. Anderson was selling a pair of bunk beds and had accidentally locked herself out of her house when she was meeting with the buyer.

Walters allegedly rear-ended Wall as he was turning into his stepdaughter’s driveway. Wall then allegedly got out of his car and shot both Anderson and Wall. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals where they later died. McConnell was also struck by a bullet on his arm.

Deputies arrested Walters about an hour and a half after the shooting after Walters attempted to run from authorities. Walters has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the Georgetown Times.

“I don’t understand how a simple fender bender they called it could turn into double murder and an attempted to murder,” Lynn Lambert, a friend of the Wall family, told WPDE. “Why? I honestly didn’t think it was real. Who does this?”

Wall’s wife and Anderson’s mother Kimberly Wall said that the deaths of her husband and daughter are “devastating,” according to WMBF.

“I’m having to bury my husband and one of my children. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand,” Kimberly Wall said. “It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”

Her husband, she said, “loved everybody. He would do anything for anybody.”

“He was loving. He had a heart of gold,” she continued. “And he was a happy person. He was a good person.”

Anderson was a “Free spirit, fun-loving, would give you the shirt off her back,” Kimberly said. “She said, ‘You should always say I love you when you leave because something might happen.’ She would say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ and if I did not immediately say it she’d say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ just to make sure I said it back and I’d say, ‘I love you too, Laura,’”

Jenna Johnson, who is Kimberly’s sister, said of her brother-in-law and niece that they “both meant so much to so many people,” according to WCBD.

“Anyone who’s ever met or known Laura or Nick, they knew two of the most wonderful people,” Johnson said. “My niece was simply a gorgeous person inside and out. She had a very positive bubbly personality. She was starting school next week to become a teacher just like her mom.”

“She had a very close relationship with her mom, Kimberly, who’s my sister-in-law; and she absolutely adored her siblings, especially her little sister Jenna, who has Down’s syndrome.”

