A suspect allegedly threw hot coffee in a Michigan police officer’s face during a recent traffic stop.

The suspect then reportedly fled, crossing three counties with three children in his vehicle, and ended up engaging in a standoff with Michigan State Police.

What are the details?

The incident took place Thursday after an officer responded to a call about a pick-up truck reportedly swerving on an Emmet County road.

The officer reportedly spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the call at a BP gas station near the highway.

The officer approached the vehicle to spot a man behind the wheel. Three children were passengers in the truck. Authorities say that the man was uncooperative in his conversation with the officer, and indicated that he would leave the scene before the officer permitted him to go.

In an attempt to stop the man from fleeing the scene, the officer said he reached into the truck to turn off the man’s vehicle when the driver threw just-purchased coffee at the officer’s face and drove off.

A short while later, a Michigan State Police trooper saw the truck and began following it, later engaging with the suspect in a standoff.

At the time of the standoff, the state police announced that the suspect had “several children in the vehicle with him and is not communicating with police.”

The suspect was reportedly phoning media outlets.

According to the Traverse City Record-Eagle, officers clad in body armor converged on the suspect’s truck as it sat in the parking lot of the Antrim Church of Christ and tossed a stun grenade.

Two armored vehicles then rammed the vehicle from both the front and back ends of the truck — only then were authorities able to wrestle the man out of the vehicle and pin him to the ground.

MLive reported that the children were safely removed from the vehicle and were not harmed as a result of the incident.

Authorities arrested the suspect and transported him to the Antrim County Jail.

The officer — later identified by the Record-Eagle as Officer Brock Kimball — was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for first-degree burns on his face. He was released shortly after treatment.

The Record-Eagle reported that police have yet to release the suspect’s name or any details about pending charges.

