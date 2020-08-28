https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/man-arm-partially-blown-off-rittenhouse-confesses-friend/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Two men were shot to death and one wounded in Kenosha Tuesday night after riots erupted following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooter was identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Lake County, Illinois — video footage shows he was likely acting in self defense.

26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz had his arm partially blown off after he aggressively rushed at 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who had just tripped and fallen while being chased by the BLM mob.

Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he ran up to Rittenhouse, so in self defense, the 17-year-old discharged his weapon, blew off part of Grosskreutz’s arm, saving his own life.

