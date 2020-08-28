https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/MarkMeadows-Trump-JacobBlake-police/2020/08/28/id/984387

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump doesn’t want to make the police involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, political.

During a Friday appearance on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing,” Meadows said the president is asking for updates on the incident daily.

Trump has not publicly commented on the shooting that took place on Sunday. Blake was allegedly shot by a Kenosha police officer at least seven times in the back. Since the shooting, the city has experienced ongoing protests that have sometimes turned violent.

The Blake family said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have reached out. They said they have not heard from Trump.

“I think what he’s waiting for is to make sure we do a proper investigation, that we restore rule of law, that we are not burning down buildings in the meantime while the jury is still out on what happened and what didn’t happen and all the circumstances,” Meadows said of Trump’s silence on the shooting.

Meadows said Trump instructed him to reach out to the Blake family, which he said he did.

“I spoke to a pastor associated with the family,” Meadows said. “I had a very good conversation.”

He said Trump is a “rule of law president” and he is “trying to not make this political.”

Meadows dismissed any suggestions that Trump doesn’t care about what happened because he hasn’t spoken out.

“To suggest he doesn’t care because he isn’t opining on something that we really don’t have the facts on yet, doesn’t show the heart of the president that I have been able to serve,” Meadows said defending Trump.

He said he was in the Oval Office when Trump asked the attorney general to investigate the incident to “get to the truth.”

Meadows added that Trump said anyone involved in any wrongdoing should be held accountable.

He said a civil rights investigation into the incident is taking place at the “insistence” of Trump and with the “concurrence” of the attorney general.

“He wants to make sure the facts are there,” Meadows said of Trump.

