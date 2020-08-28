https://thehill.com/homenews/news/514242-mary-trump-reveals-recordings-of-trumps-sister-swiping-at-children-ivanka-and

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: ‘We’re here and they’re not’ MORE‘s niece, Mary Trump, on Friday revealed audio recordings that reportedly capture Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, swiping at the president’s children, Ivanka and Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpHillicon Valley: TikTok CEO resigns amid battle with White House | Walmart joins Microsoft in pursuing TikTok deal | Voting rights groups sue Trump over order targeting social media groups Twitter removes video Eric Trump posted over copyright complaint White House compiling ‘dossier’ on WaPo reporter’s work about Trump’s businesses MORE.

The audio, released by Mary Trump on MSNBC News late Friday evening, includes Trump Barry taking aim at Ivanka for an Instagram post around the start of the Trump administration’s policy separating families at the U.S. border.

The post in question featured Ivanka with her younger son and was criticized at the time by comedian Samantha Bee, who later apologized for using the c-word to blast the senior White House adviser.

Trump Barry says in the audio she didn’t blame Bee for the comment.

“That damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and Child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families. I couldn’t blame … I’d never heard of Samantha Bee before. I couldn’t blame what she said.”

The audio goes on to a different recording that appears to show Trump Barry again swiping at Ivanka and also Eric Trump.

“Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a s–t. She’s all about her,” Trump Barry says.

Mary Trump is then heard in the audio saying: “Yeah, she’s a mini-Donald.”

“She’s a mini-Donald but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been,” Trump Barry responds. “She’s always been his favorite.”

The new audio follows recently revealed audio shared by The Washington Post in which Trump’s older sister said her brother “has no principles.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry reportedly said in the audio. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

The Trump campaign dismissed the previous audio, chalking it up to “sibling rivalry.”

“Sibling rivalries are nothing new in the world. It’s been going on since the beginning of time, in fact, we heard some pretty pointed commentary from Malik Obama about former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden knocks Trump for using White House as ‘prop’ for convention No documents? Hoping for legalization? Be wary of Joe Biden The brave new post-COVID convention world MORE,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said. “And so, this is something unfortunately when you get to the White House, you have family members who sometimes decide to voice their sibling rivalries or frustrations.”

The recent audio recordings shared by Mary Trump follow the release of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which criticizes the president fiercely.

President Trump has hit his niece over the book, and characterized it as an attempt to make money.

In July, Trump called Mary Trump “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated” a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).”

