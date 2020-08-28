https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/MeghanMcCain-Trump-protesters-RandPaul/2020/08/28/id/984384

Meghan McCain warned Friday that “radical protesters” could help President Donald Trump win reelection in November.

In a tweet, the daughter of the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain and co-host of “The View” responded to a video posted of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., surrounded by a mob of demonstrators outside the White House after the closing of the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

“What do these radical protestors think they are accomplishing exactly?” she asked. “Are they trying to scare all Republicans and law and order voters to stay inside and quietly vote for Trump?”

“Last night was the first night I thought it was possible Trump could actually pull this off again,” she added.

In a Friday interview with Fox & Friends, Paul called the demonstration “horrific.”

“They’re attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul said.

“If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he added.

