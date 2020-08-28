https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/28/meghan-mccain-slams-ivanka-trump-lost-decent-people/

Yikes! Meghan McCain had a hot take to offer about Ivanka Trump’s speech which served as an introduction to President Trump during last night’s GOP convention. Ivanka did what was expected of her – she spoke of him as her father and as the president. It was actually a pretty good speech because she went through many of the Trump administration’s policy accomplishments, which often get overlooked as political discussions take a spin to the personal.

For four years we have heard Orange Man bad rhetoric, non-stop, from Democrats and their pals the Never Trumpers. I am often struck by how vitriolic the verbal attacks are against the Trump family, in general. Granted, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are working in the White House (unpaid) but during a political convention flowery speeches are to be expected in favor of the party’s nominee. That includes Ivanka’s speech about her own father. One part of her speech hit a nerve with Meghan McCain.

“Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste,” Trump said in her speech while talking about President Trump. “And I know his Tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.” “Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective,” she went on to say toward the end of her speech.

So, Meghan reacted in the 2020 way – she tweeted.

“It’s not a ‘communication style’, its cruelty and indecency,” she tweeted. “Trump said he didn’t like POW’s [prisoners of war] who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people.”

See, she was doing ok with her response until she got to the very last part – the part about decent people. Her anger at Ivanka’s words was typical for Meghan, she’s very protective of her father and his legacy because she is his daughter and she loved him. What she ignored, though, in her angry response to Ivanka is that the same is true of Ivanka. She, too, loves her father and does what she thinks will best help him.

Meghan can attack Ivanka and President Trump all she wants. She shouldn’t have attacked Trump voters though. That’s a rookie political mistake and she’s no political rookie. She knows better. She is probably not surprised about the blowback from Trump supporters in response to her tweet. They let their emotions get the better of them, too. It only serves to confirm their support for Trump.

Ivanka was keeping her remarks about her father’s style of communication light. Trump’s base supporters love his style. Trump voters may not particularly like his style but they like his policies and the successes he has attained as president. The base loves the fight and he’s a fighter. He takes no prisoners. He doesn’t even care if an opponent (which he saw McCain as) was a prisoner of war or not.

The speech that Ivanka delivered was good, as I said. She opened by expressing her message of support for those in the path of Hurricane Laura. She went on to call her father the “people’s president”. She spoke the same thoughts that frankly, got her father elected in 2016. People were fed up with politicians not figuring out answers to big problems and just blaming the other guy for everything.

I’ve seen that in Washington, it’s easy for politicians to survive if they silence their convictions and skip the hard fights. I couldn’t believe that so many politicians actually prefer to complain about a problem, rather than fix it. I was shocked to see people leave major challenges unsolved, so they can blame the other side and campaign on the same issue in the next election.

Ivanka spoke about “the warrior in the White House” and that’s a legit description. For better or worse, he is on the offense every day because of the unrelenting attacks from the left and the right over the past four years. We know that both Meghan McCain and her mother will not be voting for Trump because they have said so. This is their choice, of course, but it speaks to the political swamp. For decades John McCain dwelled in the swamp and expected support from loyal Republican voters. Republican voters voted for him in 2008 for president, many holding their noses, because it was the right thing to do to try to avoid the Obama years. As much as McCain sucked up to Democrats – including Joe Biden – didn’t matter when push came to shove. The media loved John McCain because he often went against his own party and sided with Democrats. Then, he ran for president and got the GOP nomination and they abandoned him. This is what the Never Trump people don’t understand. Once Trump is out of office – whether it is 2020 or 2024, there will be no market for Never Trumpers. For now they are useful idiots for Team Biden. There is nothing conservative about Joe Biden. A vote for him is not a vote for unity and a kinder, gentler electorate.

