Speakers on night 3 of the RNC condemned the violent riots in U.S. cities. Vice President Mike Pence made it clear the Republican party wants to ensure law and order in the United States. He said they also support the right to peacefully protest. And other speakers affirmed they will continue to honor heroes in law enforcement.

President Trump addressed the violence that has been going on in Portland for the last 90 days. He said he could put an end to it in one hour using the national guard. He said all the governor and mayor have to do is ask for the assistance and it will be there.

