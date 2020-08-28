https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4a19101852e24a8c20c8b0
Ankara has issued a new Navtex maritime advisory, stating it will hold military exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean in the next two weeks. The announcement comes amid a tense territorial dispute wi…
The United Arab Emirates has abolished a 1972 law that banned any deals with Israel, paving the way for signing a series of bilateral agreements with the Jewish state….
Japanese PM, the nation’s longest-serving, has announced he will step down from his post due to health reasons….
Crew on Louise Michel, carrying 130 migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean, seeking urgent assistance….
The bodies of whales, turtles and other sea creatures have washed up on Mauritius shores, five weeks after the MV Wakashio ship ran aground off its coast….