A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

For the past three or four months, some American cities have been wracked with mob violence. The riots, spawned off the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, have metastasized. With that metastasis has come an interesting phenomenon, the rioters no longer even make a pretense at opposing police misconduct, rather they are focused broadly on the destruction of private property and the creation of no-go zones in cities where the police and civic authorities are powerless to operate.

What these violent riots have in common is that they are in Democrat-controlled cities in Democrat-controlled states. Some might say this is what is called a “pattern.”

Not that long ago, Democrat Vice President nominee Kamala Harris was on The Late Show. This segment bears paying close attention.

Kamala Harris says that the riots are not going to stop, ever, and to BEWARE. With a smile on her face. pic.twitter.com/xkwAUOMJcL — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) August 27, 2020

Two things are obvious from this. First, Harris is personally sympathetic to the rioters and finds it amusing that American businesses are being burned and law-abiding Americans assaulted on the street. Second, she wants this crap to continue because if furthers some political or personal goal of hers.

Her face when he brings up the protests: pic.twitter.com/nXUO2g8XIH — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) August 27, 2020

It is very, very obvious that the Democrats see mob violence in our streets as a net positive. They are fully in sync with the Marxist stormtroopers looting and burning. They are fully on board with using these riots as a tool to fundamentally alter our system of government. At no level of the Democrat party will you find condemnation of the riots or the violent thugs who are leading them. They may chirp sympathetically about the people whose livelihoods have been destroyed but they always come back to supporting the goals of the rioters. In every city where these riots have taken hold, you find an administration that actively hamstrings efforts by law enforcement to end them and a refusal to prosecute rioters for even the most egregious offenses.

The Democrats are the party of rioting and lawlessness. They support it. They own it. Remember that on November 3. And remember you can get 5.56 ball ammo for less than $700 per 1,000 rounds.

