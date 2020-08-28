https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/morning-greatness-rnc-wraps-up-protestors-attack-attendees/

  • The president receives a briefing on Hurricane Laura
  • President Trump delivers remarks live from New Hampshire

Last night of the RNC

Speeches worth watching in include:

  • Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June
  • Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted
  • Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS

RNC/Election:

Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention

Alice Johnson praises Trump for First Step Act, urges compassion for ‘forgotten faces’

Biden Confuses Jacob Blake With Teen Who Shot at Rioters

NOT A CULT. DC Protesters Put Trump Effigy Under Guillotine During White House RNC Speech

Rand Paul Harassed Outside White House By Protesters After Trump’s RNC Speech

Tom Cotton says China ‘rooting’ for ‘weak’ Joe Biden at RNC

Scott Walker suggests Biden should have given DNC speech ‘in Wisconsin, where it really matters’

He’s not wrong. Trump mocks Biden’s record, says ex-VP has spent career on ‘wrong side of history’

Kamala Harris: ‘The Life of a Black Person in America Has Never Been Treated as Fully Human’

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Hundreds gather at White House for Trump speech despite COVID-19 guidelines

Baltimore Ravens call for ‘arrest and charge’ of police officers in Breonna Taylor killing, Jacob Blake shooting

NYPD seeks suspect in brutal parking-garage stabbing caught on video

Cancel the whole thing. NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

SCUM BAGS. Charges against Kyle Rittenhouse formally filed in Kenosha shootings

Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested and says she had nothing to do with alleged drug trade

Coronavirus news:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Authorizes Schools To Reopen, Slams Jurisdictions Without Plans For In-Person Instruction

Jeff Bezos Surpasses $200 Billion Net Worth Mark Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

5-year-old Arizona boy with autism booted from school bus for not wearing mask

Most of Germany imposes $59 fine for mask-wearing breaches

Other morsels:

Private Wisconsin college cancels Pence commencement speech

‘We’re not budging’: Efforts to restart coronavirus talks sputter

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons

