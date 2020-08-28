https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/morning-greatness-rnc-wraps-up-protestors-attack-attendees/
- The president receives a briefing on Hurricane Laura
- President Trump delivers remarks live from New Hampshire
Last night of the RNC
Speeches worth watching in include:
- Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June
- Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted
- Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS
RNC/Election:
Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention
Alice Johnson praises Trump for First Step Act, urges compassion for ‘forgotten faces’
Biden Confuses Jacob Blake With Teen Who Shot at Rioters
NOT A CULT. DC Protesters Put Trump Effigy Under Guillotine During White House RNC Speech
Rand Paul Harassed Outside White House By Protesters After Trump’s RNC Speech
Tom Cotton says China ‘rooting’ for ‘weak’ Joe Biden at RNC
Scott Walker suggests Biden should have given DNC speech ‘in Wisconsin, where it really matters’
He’s not wrong. Trump mocks Biden’s record, says ex-VP has spent career on ‘wrong side of history’
Kamala Harris: ‘The Life of a Black Person in America Has Never Been Treated as Fully Human’
Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/violence:
Hundreds gather at White House for Trump speech despite COVID-19 guidelines
Baltimore Ravens call for ‘arrest and charge’ of police officers in Breonna Taylor killing, Jacob Blake shooting
NYPD seeks suspect in brutal parking-garage stabbing caught on video
Cancel the whole thing. NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests
SCUM BAGS. Charges against Kyle Rittenhouse formally filed in Kenosha shootings
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested and says she had nothing to do with alleged drug trade
Coronavirus news:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Authorizes Schools To Reopen, Slams Jurisdictions Without Plans For In-Person Instruction
Jeff Bezos Surpasses $200 Billion Net Worth Mark Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
5-year-old Arizona boy with autism booted from school bus for not wearing mask
Most of Germany imposes $59 fine for mask-wearing breaches
Other morsels:
Private Wisconsin college cancels Pence commencement speech
‘We’re not budging’: Efforts to restart coronavirus talks sputter
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons
And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!