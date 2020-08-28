https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/08/27/msnbc-suffers-meltdown-ages-trump-will-get-people-killed-tonight

Thursday night before President Trump’s RNC acceptance speech, MSNBC’s trio of liberal charlatans suffered a collective, public meltdown that was both painful yet illuminating as to their ugly, vile level of derangement and venomous opposition to the President, while painting his followers as cultist lemmings who were ready and willing to die from coronavirus for Trump.

Before the RNC’s proceedings, co-hosts Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace stated without hesitation that Trump doesn’t “care” that he’ll be “get[ting] people killed” and “sick” from a “super-spreader event” at either Fort McHenry or the White House.

Most vile of all was ReidOut host Joy Reid, who invoked anti-Trump, far-left author Reza Aslan (who was fired from CNN) and a conversation that she had with him in which he “said to me…that the difference between religion and a cult is that in a religion your savior dies for you” whereas “[i]n a cult, you are asked to die for your savior.”

Reid then stated that the latter applied to Trump supporters being “a cult of personality” and insinuated that attending RNC events or Trump rallies were an example of behavior from “a death cult.”

“I have literally seen interviews where people would say, I don’t care if I get sick. I have to see him. I have to be near him. I have to go to him. I have to be in his presence. That is not a politic — there is no politician, there is no politician that I would get sick and die for, none of them,” she added.

Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace was just as blatant: “So, he’s going to get people killed. He’s going to get people sick and they just might be his own voters.”

She built up to that by telling a hypothetical story of a parent going to Costco even though their child had cancer and, because of Trump hosting over 1,000 at the White House for his speech, they will be cursed out if they ask anyone not wearing a mask to put one on.

Reid also repeatedly emphasized over the course of two hours that Thursday night would be “a super-spreader event” with Maddow stating in agreement that it was “remarkable the size of that crowd and how close everyone is.”

This led Reid to ask Mary Trump if her uncle “actually care[s]…of his own people could get sick and maybe die by being at this event.” Of course, Mary Trump replied that: “No, not at all, because what is important to him is that people think that everything is fine[.]”

After a misleading mini-tangent about the Hatch Act, Maddow suggested, without evidence, that the late Herman Cain obtained coronavirus from having attended the President’s June 20 rally: “We saw lots of milling around with zero distancing whatsoever. There were lots of hugging and a lot of boldface names among them. One boldface name, Republican former presidential candidate Herman Cain, has already very sadly died over the past few months after attending a Trump rally and proud — not wearing a mask. He contracted COVID and has since passed.”

Wallace contributed one of her usual traits, blurting out “oh, my God” after Maddow put on screen at 8:01 p.m. Eastern a live shot of the gathering crowd on the White House South Lawn.

“Despite the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite health authorities warnings about large groups, I mean, the good news here is they’re outdoors, but as you can see, the chairs are all crammed together,” Maddow griped.

Ten minutes later, the trio kept tripping over and trying to out-do each other in stating their horror of something they saw zero problem with taking place in the form of Black Lives Matt protests (click “expand”):

WALLACE: And now it’s over — MADDOW: And now it’s over. WALLACE: — which it’s not. MADDOW: Because — because look at the White House and so you can tell that coronavirus is over. REID: Yeah. MADDOW: I mean, that shot right there is — that is like a — a piece of B roll from a movie about a pandemic. REID: Yeah. MADDOW: I mean, that — WALLACE: You know, that’s a piece of B-roll from a movie about propaganda. REID: Yes. WALLACE: This isn’t real, folks. REID: Yeah. WALLACE: Nobody and I don’t even think D.C. permits gatherings of this size. REID: That’s right. WALLACE: This is probably illegal. MADDOW: Well, it doesn’t — that’s true about D.C. It doesn’t apply to the White House or federal buildings. [INAUDIBLE REID] WALLACE: Of course, but — but again, as we’ve been talking all week, he does not act like any other resident of Washington, D.C. REID: No.

MSNBC’s ghoulish declaration that the President doesn’t care that he will have people killed from the coronavirus was made possible by advertisers such as Amazon, Chevrolet, Humira, and Uber. Follow the links to the MRC’s Conservatives Fight Back page.

To see the relevant MSNBC transcript from August 27, click “expand.”

MSNBC’s Decision 2020: Republican National Convention

August 27, 2020

7:35 p.m. Eastern JOY REID: The Vice President promised a miracle cure for the pandemic last night perhaps forgetting that God helps those who help themselves. It’s the type of magical thinking that we’ve seen at the RNC all week with the white house staging massive rallies of the President, Vice President and First Lady can bask in in-person sea of applause and paint a picture of a country not in the midst of a pandemic at all. In fact, the White House whose event this is — it’s not officially the convention, by the way, that ended Monday — only COVID tested people who were directly meeting with Trump and Pence. Not even everyone at the First Lady’s speech was tested and at Mike Pence’s speech in Baltimore, Trump and Pence closely interacted with people from the crowd because we must have the rope line. It’ll be the same super spreader tonight where not all of the 1,000 at the white house who have been tested for the coronavirus. What could go wrong? I’m joined by Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. We’re going to put up a picture. I don’t know if you can see this, senator, of the White House as it is now and people are crowded in. You can see them crowded. My eyes aren’t that good, but I don’t see masks that are apparent. They are bunched up together. There’s no social distancing there. What do you make of this just as a message to the American people, particularly as they are using the White House to do it? (….) 8:01 p.m. Eastern RACHEL MADDOW: He will be speaking at the White House South Lawn, which is an unusual setting and we’ll be talking more about that tonight. He will be speaking before what is expected to be a large audience. Look at this. NICOLLE WALLACE: Oh, my god. MADDOW: Despite the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite health authorities warnings about large groups, I mean, the good news here is they’re outdoors, but as you can see, the chairs are all crammed together. The Trump campaign is not requiring masks for people attending the President’s speech tonight. Multiple reporters who are onset tonight covering the events say they were not tested and they do not expect everybody attending was tested. The same was true last night for the Vice President’s address to mostly unmasked elderly veterans at Fort McHenry in Maryland. (….) 8:11 p.m. Eastern WALLACE: And now it’s over — MADDOW: And now it’s over. WALLACE: — which it’s not. MADDOW: Because — because look at the White House and so you can tell that coronavirus is over. REID: Yeah. MADDOW: I mean, that shot right there is — that is like a — a piece of B roll from a movie about a pandemic. REID: Yeah. MADDOW: I mean, that — WALLACE: You know, that’s a piece of B-roll from a movie about propaganda. REID: Yes. WALLACE: This isn’t real, folks. REID: Yeah. WALLACE: Nobody and I don’t even think D.C. permits gatherings of this size. REID: That’s right. WALLACE: This is probably illegal. MADDOW: Well, it doesn’t — that’s true about D.C. It doesn’t apply to the White House or federal buildings. [INAUDIBLE REID] WALLACE: Of course, but — but again, as we’ve been talking all week, he does not act like any other resident of Washington, D.C. REID: No. (….) 8:29 p.m. Eastern REID: We’re seeing this scene that is on the little screen while you’re there of all of these people packed in with what could be a COVID super spreader event at the White House. MADDOW: It is remarkable the size of that crowd — REID: Yeah. MADDOW: — and how close everyone is. I mean, I have seen one or two masks the whole time that we’ve been watching. There is one in the scene. REID: Yeah. MADDOW: But that doesn’t look like America in 2020. REID: No, no. Of course. Absolutely and I totally agree. It’s disturbing for us to watch it because we’re covering COVID every day. Does Donald Trump actually care? Because, you know, there is some reporting that he changed his mind about sending help to states for hurricanes when he was told, well, these are our people that could die. Do you think that he cares that some of his own people could get sick and maybe die by being at this event in the White House? MARY TRUMP: No, not at all, because what is important to him is that people think that everything is fine and tonight is of a piece of what I’ve seen with the rest of the convention. It is attempt to aline the last six months from the country’s memory and pretend that 2020 never happened and basically nobody died, the economy is great, and that — that lie can’t be pulled off unless he has people crowding into the lawn of the people’s house, by the way, which is another issue entirely that they’re all breaking the law by even doing it in the first place, and the risks that those people are taking or the risks he’s putting them at are completely irrelevant for him because for Donald the only thing that matters is if he is winning in the moment. (….) 8:33 p.m. Eastern MADDOW: I will say that, as we have been talking with Mary Trump, we have been showing you live images from the White House. We knew in advance the President was going to be speaking from the White House. That is a violation in spirit, at least, of the law that’s supposed to preclude the use of federal resources for partisan campaign purposes. The President is personally exempt from the Hatch Act as is the Vice President but no federal resources, federal employees, federal time, even federal vehicles are supposed to be used to advance any particular candidate or campaign for office. And that is why you are sensing there is something jarring and unconstitutional about this site of the Trump/Pence campaign up on the White House Lawn which is the people’s house. The other thing that is jarring is, of course, what we have all been talking about here, the fact that there is no mask requirement, which the White House was open about in advance of tonight’s event. We didn’t expect there would be a lot of social distancing, but there is none. These chairs are right up against each other and rows of chairs are right packed up back to front. You see very, very, very few masks, lots of people. We saw lots of milling around with zero distancing whatsoever. There were lots of hugging and a lot of boldface names among them. One boldface name, Republican former presidential candidate Herman Cain, has already very sadly died over the past few months after attending a Trump rally and proud — not wearing a mask. He contracted COVID and has since passed. Seeing all of these White House official, administration officials, campaign officials, and Republican boldface names here in a zero COVID — in a zero COVID precaution environment in one that’s going to go on for a long time. They’re going to be there for hours tonight. WALLACE: Can I just say, Rachel? When people are going about their lives on planet Earth and say you are a Trump voter but you have a pediatric cancer patient as your kid, so you’ve got a mask on. You hope when you run to Costco, other people have masks on so you don’t bring anything home that gets to your super immune, vulnerable kid sick. If you ask the person in line ahead of you at Costco to put on a mask and they tell you to f off, they’re going to point to this night. REID: That’s right. WALLACE: — this event. REID: That’s right. WALLACE: So, he’s going to get people killed. He’s going to get people sick and they just might be his own voters. REID: You know, Reza Aslan, I interviewed him years ago. He wrote an incredible book called God and I interviewed him about the book. And he said something to me I have never forgotten and that has really just been — been rippling through my head over and over again as I watch Donald Trump act like COVID doesn’t matter. You know, his son said all they talk about is COVID, COVID, COVID, right? It’s just annoying to them that we’re talking about COVID on our shows and that Democrats are upset that 180,000 people are — it’s an annoyance to them because they just want to get back to where the country seems normal. What Reza Aslan said to me is that the difference between religion and a cult is that in a religion your savior dies for you. In a cult, you are asked to die for your savior. This is a cult of personality and I asked him at that meeting, do you fear that the cult of Trump could be a death cult, that — that — that they — that people would be willing to risk death? I have literally seen interviews where people would say, I don’t care if I get sick. I have to see him. I have to be near him. I have to go to him. I have to be in his presence. That is not a politic — there is no politician, there is no politician that I would get sick and die for, none of them and, listen, I worked for President Obama. You know, I obviously deeply respected him because I went to work on that campaign. There is no politician who would ask you to get sick and die for them. There is no politician in our history who would ask people to be willing to get sick and die for them. That’s not politics anymore. WALLACE: It’s not.

