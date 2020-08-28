https://hannity.com/media-room/msnbc-meltdown-that-was-not-an-american-president-that-was-a-monarch-like-fidel-castro/

Conspiracy Theorist @JoyAnnReid suggests President Trump is delaying the delivery of ‘thank you notes’ she wrote 4 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pNIHg6aLoo

“It’s personal. I was writing all these ‘Thank You’ notes when the show started. And I’ve got people now who just got them. I’ve been on for four weeks. It’s this thing you try to do, especially for older folks, and they’re not getting them. And birthday cards. It’s shocking that anyone would do that,” said Reid.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid floated another conspiracy theory against President Trump Monday night; suggesting the Commander-in-Chief intentionally delayed “thank you” notes she mailed four weeks ago.

MSNBC MELTDOWN: Joy Reid FANTASIZES About Trump Being ARRESTED, JAILED

MSNBC host Joy Reid publicly fantasized about President Trump’s arrest by federal marshals outside the White House Sunday; discussing with her panel what would happen should the Commander-in-Chief refuse to testify in front of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Reid was speaking with a former federal prosecutor when she launched into her liberal fantasy; asking whether Trump could be dragged from the Oval Office and placed before a judge should he refuse to speak with the special counsel’s office.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid runs a segment on what would happen if President Donald Trump barricaded himself inside the White House and the U.S. Marshalls had to come and arrest him. pic.twitter.com/tdMDBKXyO5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 9, 2018

“Normally, a person who refuses to testify before a grand jury winds up being incarcerated for the time period of the grand jury, which can be up to 18 months,” said the prosecutor. “So, one way to enforce it is to have Donald Trump taken by the federal marshals and put in federal prison until he testifies.”

“What if he refuses to open the White House door?” asked Reid.

“At some point, he has to come out of the White House,” said the former prosecutor.

