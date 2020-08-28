https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/28/nascar-drivers-send-swag-to-the-awesome-little-kid-in-the-chalk-track-viral-video/

Are you in need of a break from politics this Friday night after a long two weeks of conventions? If so, then this is the video for you.

Some guy’s security camera kept catching a neighborhood boy riding his bicycle in his driveway every night, so he decided to do something about it. The something being drawing a chalk racetrack and, well, it’s a really great video. Have a watch:

But it gets better. NASCAR people reached out to this blue-check and wanted to send the little boy some swag:

Public plea: I’m trying to find the guy that has the driveway, and the kid. I’ve got NASCAR drivers who want to send them stuff! If you know who they are, please DM me. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

It’s very creepy, but people were able to quickly identify the home:

UPDATE: All of you are amazing! Thanks to your input I’ve identified the guy in the video with the driveway. I’ve reached out to him directly, he wants to remain anonymous. One person found the driveway- it’s in Salt Lake City. Still looking for the kid, NASCAR has gifts for him! pic.twitter.com/2JwKflPK25 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

And then a neighbor got involved:

SECOND UPDATE: Neighbor just sent me this photo taken about an hour ago. Guy is still doing the chalk track, and the kid was there riding it! (Photo: @Wonkatonk1) pic.twitter.com/2OZDQwsDYE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

THIRD UPDATE: Video is by @CanyonChasers, with the goal of improving rider education. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

Finally, success:

FOURTH UPDATE: Have finally identified the guy in the video and the kid on the bike, and connected them with the amazing @KurtBusch. Kurt’s going to be sending then some cool racing stuff! 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

And even more success:

FOURTH UPDATE: Have finally identified the guy in the video and the kid on the bike, and connected them with the amazing @KurtBusch. Kurt’s going to be sending then some cool racing stuff! 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

Nice.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

