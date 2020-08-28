https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/28/nascar-drivers-send-swag-to-the-awesome-little-kid-in-the-chalk-track-viral-video/

Are you in need of a break from politics this Friday night after a long two weeks of conventions? If so, then this is the video for you.

Some guy’s security camera kept catching a neighborhood boy riding his bicycle in his driveway every night, so he decided to do something about it. The something being drawing a chalk racetrack and, well, it’s a really great video. Have a watch:

But it gets better. NASCAR people reached out to this blue-check and wanted to send the little boy some swag:

It’s very creepy, but people were able to quickly identify the home:

And then a neighbor got involved:

Finally, success:

And even more success:

Nice.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...