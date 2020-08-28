https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/national-media-ignores-two-black-lives-matter-inspired-hate-crimes-white-men-one-day/

CNN, MSNBC, and even Fox News, have entirely ignored two Black Lives Matter inspired stabbings of white men that occurred in Colorado and Georgia on Tuesday.

Both stabbings involved black men attempting to murder random white strangers for the color of their skin.

In Aurora, Colorado, Steve Sinclair, 30, stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner on Tuesday while shouting “Black Lives Matter” and saying “I’m going to kill you and your dog.”

Local station 9 News reports, “Sinclair continued saying, ‘Black lives matter’ to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said ‘I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,’ refused to sit down and ‘insisted’ that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.”

Sinclair is currently being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The family of Conner has set up a GoFundMe as he was the primary provider and will not be able to work for at least six weeks. He has a five month old son.

In Columbus, Georgia, on the same day, Jayvon Hatchett, 19, stabbed an AutoZone employee. Following his arrest, Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills testified that Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality.

Despite being covered by local affiliates, and a matter of national interest given the high profile destruction of cities that Black Lives Matter is causing, no national media networks thought you should know about these racial attempted murders.

