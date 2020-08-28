https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/08/new-videos-show-rittenhouse-under-attack-as-man-points-gun-at-him-other-guns-fire-in-background/

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested Wednesday following a string of shooting incidents in Kenosha, Wisc. Tuesday, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse, who crossed over state lines from Antioch, Illin. to Kenosha, a few minutes away, also faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, the Chicago Tribune reported. Despite these charges, the gun rights advocacy group, Gun Owners of America (GOA), has come out in support of Rittenhouse, and what they say was not intentional homicide but self-defense. Videos showing the various angles of the shootings also show other people had weapons and may have been attacking Rittenhouse

“Based upon publicly available video evidence, it appears that Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense,” the GOA said in a press release Thursday. “And despite fake news media reports, it is clear that Kyle was not firing indiscriminately into a crowd.”

New York Times video investigations reporter Christiaan Triebert and his team compiled footage from the shooting incidents from Tuesday night in Kenosha, showing the shootings and the moments that led to them.

“Rittenhouse eventually leaves the dealership and is barred by the police from returning, as seen @Ruptly footage, six minutes before the shooting: https://youtu.be/EEY5aBPNvIg?t=7147….,” Tribert tweeted. “To better understand what happened next, we synchronized 6 livestreams, which revealed that there were two separate shooting incidents, about one and a half minutes apart, involving multiple gunmen.”

To better understand what happened next, we synchronized 6 livestreams, which revealed that there were two separate shooting incidents, about one and a half minutes apart, involving multiple gunmen. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse appears to have been separated from his group and as the first shooting incident takes place, he can be seen running away from people giving chase.

“At 23:19, Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air,” Triebert tweeted. “Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle, and appears to shoot the man in the head.

Rittenhouse turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle, and appears to shoot the man in the head. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

“The muzzle flash of the first shot by the unknown gunman and the smoke rising from the handgun can be seen in this video capturing the first shooting from a different angle,” Triebert’s Twitter thread continued. “It’s unclear why Rittenhouse was being chased or why he was in the area of this car dealership about four blocks away from the one he claimed to be protecting. We do know vehicles in this lot were damaged minutes before the first shooting.”

It’s unclear why Rittenhouse was being chased or why he was in the area of this car dealership about four blocks away from the one he claimed to be protecting. We do know vehicles in this lot were damaged minutes before the first shooting. pic.twitter.com/7mbLQ3K21B — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

“The initial shot and Rittenhouse’s four subsequent discharges of his AR-15-style weapon are followed by three more shots in the parking lot — we don’t know who fired them. Rittenhouse seems to make a phone call and then flees the scene.” Triebert’s tweets suggest multiple people had fired their own weapons, possibly at Rittenhouse. “While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm.

While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm. pic.twitter.com/wy0T26UmkR — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

It was as Rittenhouse fell down in the street that one person appears to try and kick him in the head and another person swings a skateboard at his head, before Rittenhouse again fires his rifle, hitting a second person. He then appears to shoot a third person with a handgun in the arm.

“It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle,” a Twitter user posted with another angle of the video with the third person Rittenhouse shot.

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

Treibert again notes the sound of gunshots not apparently being fired by Rittenhouse, “At the same time, we hear at least 8 gunshots from farther away. Mr. Rittenhouse gets up and begins walking north from the scene, and 8 more gunshots are heard from closer range. It’s unclear who fired the other gunshots.

“Police vehicles just one block away remain stationary during the gunfire. Rittenhouse walks with his hands up toward the police, as bystanders call out that he was involved in the shooting. The police drive by him to the scene of the shootings, without stopping.”

Police vehicles just one block away remain stationary during the gunfire. Rittenhouse walks with his hands up toward the police, as bystanders call out that he was involved in the shooting. The police drive by him to the scene of the shootings, without stopping. pic.twitter.com/duiec5vm5P — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

On Thursday, Lin Wood, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic School teenager Nick Sandmann in defamation cases against multiple media outlets, indicated he is involved in organizing Rittenhouse’s defense team.

Wood tweeted, “Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense.”

(1) Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

If convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide as an adult, Rittenhouse faces life in prison.

