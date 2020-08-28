https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514226-new-york-city-tenants-say-they-unwittingly-appeared-in-gop-convention-video

In a statement to the Times, Patton said the tenants were not misled and accused the Times of twisting tenants’ words, claiming she spoke to them and they were upset with the Times report.

“Each participated regardless of political party because they recognized the importance of having a voice on the national stage and the undeniable improvements that have transpired under this administration,” Ms. Patton told the NYT.

Tenants told the Times, however, that they had not spoken with Patton and said they were upset with their report.