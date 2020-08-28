https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nobody-safe-leftist-mob-black-lives-matter-mob-swarms-accost-democrat-trump-supporter-vernon-jones-dc-street-video/

Democrat Georgia lawmaker Vernon Jones came out in support of President Trump earlier this year and all hell broke loose.

Jones is fed up with the Democrat party’s support of Socialism, violent rioting and their belief that they own the black vote.

Vernon Jones brought the house down Monday night during his RNC speech and exposed the Democrats for the frauds they are.

Rep. Vernon Jones: “The Democratic Party does not want black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones said. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations, but I have news for Joe Biden: We are free, we are free people with free minds and I’m part of a large and growing segment of the black community who are independent thinkers and we believe that Donald Trump is the president that America needs to lead us forward.”

Last night Democrat Vernon Jones was the guest of the president’s speech at the White House.

Following the president’s amazing speech and fireworks, Rep. Jones and his female guest were accosted by the raging BLM mob on the way to their hotel.

The mob was screaming at Vernon Jones, a Democrat, and hurled insults at him and his female friend.

At first Vernon Jones appeared relaxed but as the BLM crowd grew noisier and more agitated you can tell Vernon Jones looks worried.

No one is safe in a Democrat led community anymore.

