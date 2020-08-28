https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/gabriel-hays/2020/08/28/not-so-nice-comedian-jim-gaffigan-unleashes-f-bomb-downpour

Looks like even the “nicest” of guys are reduced to profanity-spewing volcanoes of anger when witnessing a Republican National Convention featuring President Trump at the peak of his reality TV production powers.

Normally wholesome, gentle and family-friendly comedian Jim Gaffigan sure broke character during Night 4 of Trump’s RNC, becoming unhinged at the evening’s proceedings. The comic unleashed a torrent of expletive-laden tweets geared toward multiple conservative leaders present at the event.

It all started Thursday night when Gaffigan decided to quip, “RIP truth,” in response to RNC speakers like Ivanka Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the president himself. It appeared that the nice guy was spoiling for a fight, because as soon as conservative commentators told him to stick to comedy, the “fuck yous” started rolling out.

Gaffigan signaled his angry tirade, tweeting, “excuse me while I treat myself to confronting some asshole trolls…” He then went after one user who told him to “take the red pill,” saying “hey fuck you!” Wow, hopefully Mr. Gaffigan’s younger viewers don’t follow him on Twitter.

That was just the beginning. Gaffigan went after more “trolls” telling one, “ha. fuck you and the trunk of your shitty car,” and then he got into the substantive political commentary, which included more ORANGE MAN BAD-isms.

“Look Trumpers I get it,” Gaffigan remarked. “As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it. I’m sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal.” The man’s paid millions of dollars for his observations but the most he can do is call Donald a “con man?” Where’d he get his info from, a “Wine Mom’s for Hillary” Facebook meme?

Anyways, it was complete stupidity. He went on to call Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner “snobs” who have never “done a real days work in their lives.” That’s fair coming from the guy who says “Hot Pockets” in a sing song voice and gets money for it. He specifically called Kushner a “douche bag,” and then went on to condemn Trump as a liar.

“You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you don’t care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?” he asked. Someone then asked him if he was still pro-life (which if he votes for Joe Biden, he’s not) to which replied with a deflection. “Wake the fuck up! Trump is not pro-life and obviously not christian or a decent person. Everyone in the Republican Party is just frightened of him.” Yeah, sounds like a cop out.

There were so many more unhinged tweets from his account that evening. He wrote about how Trump “budding up to dictators” is “RADICAL” and commented about how former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) knew the president was “poison.”

Still, plenty of his followers called him out for being ignorant, and Gaffigan’s “fuck yous” resumed. One told him that he may lose many followers with this rant and he responded, “hey fuck you karen.” Another called him out for “virtue signaling” and he unleashed on that user, tweeting “Oh fuck you. That is moronic. but there you got me to respond idiot.”

Wow, so much for the kind family man who tells CBS Sunday Morning about his quarantine corn garden. He’s obviously more stressed than he likes to come off as. Stick to “Hot Pockets,” Mr. Gaffigan. Any issue more complex or political than that doesn’t seem too good for your blood pressure.

