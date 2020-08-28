https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NotreDame-LouHoltz-Catholic-football/2020/08/28/id/984341

The president of the University of Notre Dame distanced the Catholic university from its former football coach Lou Holtz, who said Joe Biden is “Catholic in name only” during the Republican National Convention.

According to The Hill, Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins issued a statement on Thursday that cautioned against questioning the “sincerity of another’s faith.”

During the third night of the RNC, Holtz said Democratic presidential nominee Biden’s ticket “is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history.”

“They and other politicians are Catholic in name only and abandon innocent lives,” he said. “President Trump protects those lives.”

Jenkins said Holtz’s views are not endorsed by the university.

“While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party,” Jenkins said.

“Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person’s heart,” Jenkins added. “In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love.”

