Donald Trump Jr. has climbed the ranks of the Republican Party since his father has been in the White House and is now a “conservative darling,” according to The New York Times.

In “The Daily” podcast published Friday, the Times made the case that Trump Jr. is now an integral part of the party that elected his father nearly four years ago and which nominated him this week for another four years in office.

“For much of his life, Donald Trump Jr. has been disregarded by his father. He played only a bit part in the 2016 campaign and when the team departed for Washington, he was left to oversee a largely unimportant part of the Trump Organization,” a brief story accompanying the podcast reads.

“But after The New York Times revealed that he had played an integral role in organizing the Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and Russians promising information on Hillary Clinton, the younger Mr. Trump struck back hard at his father’s detractors and the media, finding a voice and an audience.”

Since then, Trump Jr. has become “aggressive [and] politically incorrect” and is now “a conservative darling and his father’s most sought-after surrogate.”

For example, Trump Jr. is almost always in attack mode, jumping on Democrats and members of the Republican Party who oppose what his father is doing. His Twitter account is filled with jabs and videos that tout the Trump administration’s accomplishments and rip apart its opponents.

