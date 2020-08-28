https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-reporter-posts-video-breakdown-of-kenosha-shooting-showing-multiple-gunmen

Warning: This post contains graphic footage

On Thursday, Christiaan Triebert, working on the New York Times Visual Investigations team, posted a breakdown of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting on Tuesday night that ended with two dead and one injured.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder because of the incident.

Triebert’s reporting shows that that the incident is more complex than initial video had shown, outlining a two-part shooting that includes “multiple gunmen” and threats.

“A teenager faces charges in shootings that left 2 people dead in Kenosha, WI. The [New York Times] Visual Investigations team reviewed hours of livestreams to track 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s movements during and leading up to the shootings,” the Times investigator starts the thread.

“In the hours before the shooting incident, [Kristan T. Harris], [Richie McGinniss], and [Elijah Schaffer] all interviewed Rittenhouse, who said he was protecting a local vehicle dealership together with several other armed men. He also offers medical assistance to protesters.”

“Rittenhouse eventually leaves the dealership [ …] and is barred by the police from returning, as seen [Ruptly] footage, six minutes before the shooting,” Triebert continues.

The reporter emphasizes that there were “multiple gunmen” involved in the incident, which he says occurred in two parts: “To better understand what happened next, we synchronized 6 livestreams, which revealed that there were two separate shooting incidents, about one and a half minutes apart, involving multiple gunmen.”

“At 23:19 (Triebert later amends the time to 23:49), Rittenhouse is seen in this YouTube livestream. He’s being chased into a parking lot. While he is being pursued, an unknown gunman fires the first shot into the air,” he outlines.

Rittenhouse then “turns toward the sound of the gunfire as another pursuer lunges toward him. He then fires four times with his assault rifle (the reporter later amends: “AR-15-style rifle, *not* an assault rifle”), and appears to shoot the man in the head,” explains Triebert, adding, “The muzzle flash of the first shot by the unknown gunman and the smoke rising from the handgun can be seen in this video capturing the first shooting from a different angle.”

“It’s unclear why Rittenhouse was being chased or why he was in the area of this car dealership about four blocks away from the one he claimed to be protecting. We do know vehicles in this lot were damaged minutes before the first shooting,” said the reporter, captioning a short video of the destruction:

“The initial shot and Rittenhouse’s four subsequent discharges of his AR-15-style weapon are followed by three more shots in the parking lot — we don’t know who fired them,” reports Triebert. “Rittenhouse seems to make a phone call and then flees the scene.”

Then, part two of the incident begins: “While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm.”

“At the same time,” Triebert reports, “we hear at least 8 gunshots from farther away. Mr. Rittenhouse gets up and begins walking north from the scene, and 8 more gunshots are heard from closer range. It’s unclear who fired the other gunshots.”

The teen then attempts to surrender himself to police.

“Police vehicles just one block away remain stationary during the gunfire. Rittenhouse walks with his hands up toward the police, as bystanders call out that he was involved in the shooting. The police drive by him to the scene of the shootings, without stopping.”

