https://caldronpool.com/mayor-dedicates-city-to-jesus-officials-offer-prayers-of-repentance-may-this-be-a-land-where-he-rules-supreme/

While some might consider ‘Burning, Looting, and Murdering’ a perfectly acceptable means of dealing with supposed “injustices,” the city of Ashland, Ohio is offering up a far more attractive, meaningful, and effective alternative.

Elected officials from the city gathered with twenty-five churches over the weekend to take part in an act of corporate repentance and petition God for both national and global revival.

Hundreds attended the first-ever “Sacred Assembly” event at Ashland’s Freer Field on Saturday, including Mayor Matt Miller who dedicated the city of Ashland to Jesus Christ.

“As I stand before you tonight, in the bright light of his Son, to the extent I am able, I give this City of Ashland to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Miller said. “May this be a land where He rules supreme. May this be land where His love is genuinely felt by believers and non-believers alike.”

Miller went on to thank God for showing the city mercy during the recent pandemic, saying he believes God protected and blessed Ashland because “the heart of the city is seeking God.”

State Rep. Darrell Kick also spoke at the event, where he noted that Bible studies are held by several state lawmakers prior to casting their vote at the Statehouse.

“There is a perception Ashland is a God-fearing county,” Kick said. “As an elected official, I have noticed over the past couple of years there has been spiritual renewal in this area.

“After what I saw today, I am not aware of another district where the Mayor commits the city to Jesus Christ and a County Commissioner asks forgiveness for the sins of the county.”

County Commissioner Emmitt Justice delivered a prayer of repentance, saying: “I ask on behalf of the Commissioners and all the country officials that you would forgive us for the rebellion of the people of our land. We have all sinned.”

Pastor David McNeely of New Life Community Church told Frontlines Ohio that he believes God is doing many great things in the city.

“God is re-writing the history of Ashland,” McNeely said. “I believe with all my heart there will be a great harvest by what has been prayed for here tonight.

“We are beginning to see the activity and orchestration of God,” he added.

