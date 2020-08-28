https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/on-behalf-of-his-black-teammates-white-titans-qb-ryan-tannehill-emphasizes-that-this-country-was-founded-upon-racist-ideas-video/

Ryan Tannehill is a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But he’s so much more than that.

He’s also a scholar of American history. Or, at least, the 1619 Project version of American history:

C’mon, Ryan. Surely you can do better than just blindly parroting leftist talking points, can’t you?

OK, maybe not.

If this is Ryan Tannehill’s way of cementing some kind of social justice legacy, well, good luck with that, pal.

OK, that’s a fair point.

Oh, and Ryan?

