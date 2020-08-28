https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/on-behalf-of-his-black-teammates-white-titans-qb-ryan-tannehill-emphasizes-that-this-country-was-founded-upon-racist-ideas-video/

Ryan Tannehill is a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But he’s so much more than that.

He’s also a scholar of American history. Or, at least, the 1619 Project version of American history:

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill: America “was founded on racist ideals.” Even a basic understanding of history shows how wrong he is. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Ga70CqOzoO — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 27, 2020

C’mon, Ryan. Surely you can do better than just blindly parroting leftist talking points, can’t you?

OK, maybe not.

We all live in a Robin DiAngelo seminar now. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) August 28, 2020

How long before nobody remembers the Titans? — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) August 28, 2020

If this is Ryan Tannehill’s way of cementing some kind of social justice legacy, well, good luck with that, pal.

Exactly backwards and incredibly ignorant. The country was founded on ideals of liberty and equality, it just failed to live up to those ideals for a long time. That’s why great Americans like Frederick Douglas and MLK Jr. invoked the founding ideals to push our nation forward. https://t.co/xXAVeo8sfN — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2020

Ryan Tannehill should resign his position and insist that a qualified black QB replace him. He’s very well-qualified to mow my lawn…. — Señor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) August 28, 2020

I’d say he’s wrong but then again only in America can a talentless white guy make 3.5x as much money as the black running back whose labor he profits off makes, and be the one in front talking for all of them while making all his black teammates cover their mouths. https://t.co/67Gn2xme5w — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) August 28, 2020

OK, that’s a fair point.

Oh, and Ryan?

And put on a goddamn mask, FFS. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 28, 2020

