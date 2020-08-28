https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/day-1874-violent-democrats-murdered-two-dozen-republicans-coushatta-massacre/

Via Grand Old Partisan:

This day of 1874, two dozen politically-active Republicans were murdered by the White League, a terrorist organization affiliated with the Democratic Party. Some victims were shot, some hanged, and some hacked to death.

Slavery Party thugs, then as now, were hell-bent on eliminating the GOP. Two years later, Democrats gained control of Louisiana and incorporated their White League into the state militia.