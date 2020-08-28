https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/28/painful-amy-klobuchars-dig-at-trump-about-getting-off-our-lawn-completely-flops-much-like-her-bid-for-the-presidency/

Don’t tell Amy Klobuchar we made fun of her tweet, we don’t want her throwing any office supplies at our head.

Now, we’re pretty sure she meant ‘our’ as in ‘the people,’ but considering the president serves all the people we’re not entirely sure this dig makes sense. She was never very good at the whole Twitter thing … lucky for Kamala Harris she dropped out so a ‘woman of color’ could have the VP nod.

Remember when Amy said that crap?

Welp, she said this crap too.

Get off our lawn. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 28, 2020

And Twitter cringed.

You work for the people, stupid, not the other way around. And the White House Lawn? It’s the lawn of the people. — Mostly Peaceful Pinochet (@DoctorKOH) August 28, 2020

Solid tweet. I’m stealing it immediately. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 28, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

If you’re looking for Amy, she’s the lady with one shoe wandering down the street with a wine bottle in her left hand, whimpering “whose lawn, my lawn”. — Fero (@feronialevia) August 28, 2020

Clam down karen. Only 4 more years — Lt. Aldo Raine (@Maynardville_Lt) August 28, 2020

You don’t speak for America. — Brian Bond (@briangbc) August 28, 2020

You let your state lawn burn. — dontatmebr0 (@dontatmebr0) August 28, 2020

Grow up and learn how to lose. It’s coming. — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 28, 2020

Longest, most annoying, dangerous temper-tantrum EVER.

Yup.

Ain’t that the truth?

You first. — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) August 28, 2020

This. ^

***

