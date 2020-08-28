https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pbs-yamiche-alcindor-should-be-fired-immediately/
Yamiche Alcindor blasted for criticizing Madison Cawthorn for standing during RNC
Madison Cawthorn made it a point to stand, suggesting that all Americans to should stand during the pledge of allegiance & national anthem.
It was a direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020