Yamiche Alcindor blasted for criticizing Madison Cawthorn for standing during RNC

Brutal reaction on twitter…

Madison Cawthorn made it a point to stand, suggesting that all Americans to should stand during the pledge of allegiance & national anthem.

It was a direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020