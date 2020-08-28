https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pelosi-backtracks-now-says-feeble-biden-can-debate-trump-great-debater-video/

You knew this was going to happen.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday morning, “I don’t think there should be any debates.”

Then she added, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”

Anyone paying attention knew this was coming. There is no way in hell senile Joe Biden can stand in a debate with President Donald Trump.

Here’s the video clip from Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]

But less than 24 hours later Pelosi is already backtracking.

Pelosi now says Joe is a good debater.
Democrats know Joe will get slaughtered.

They have no idea how to play this.

Via Cavuto:

[embedded content]
