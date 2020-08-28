https://justthenews.com/government/security/pentagon-175k-military-spouses-hired-under-military-spouse-employment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pentagon is delivering good news, and good jobs, to military spouses.

The Defense Department has announced that 175,000 military spouses have been hired through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Originally launched in 2011, the MSEP has expanded to include over 440 partners companies working to hire military spouses. Partners include 3M, Allstate, and Amazon. A complete list of partner organizations is available on the MSEP website .

The partnership “provides personalized career coaching and support to military spouses at all levels of their professional lives, from considering early educational goals, to thriving in managerial or entrepreneurial roles.” The program also connects participants to job openings around the world, which now include some teleworking opportunities.

At last year’s MSEP Induction Ceremony, Second Lady Karen Pence remarked on the sacrifices military spouses make in their day-to-day lives, acknowledging that “for all of the sacrifice” made by military spouses “the right thing for us to do” is help them further their careers. She also pointed out that businesses that hire military spouses “benefit from their tremendous experience and skills.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper praised the MSEP program, saying it “benefits our military as a whole,” as well as the stability and well-being of the military families themselves.

Military spouses interested in the employment partnership can contact Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 to be connected with a career coach.

