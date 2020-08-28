https://www.dailywire.com/news/politico-alice-johnson-was-propped-up-by-the-trump-campaign

It seems that the Left’s common response to the various black American speakers at the RNC is to dismiss them as Uncle Toms, race traitors, or tokens. In the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who praised President Trump’s work on criminal justice reform, Politico claimed she was “propped up” by the Trump campaign.

“Alice Johnson, a key player in Trump’s criminal justice reform push, delivered her RNC address tonight. She’s been propped up as one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the terms of the First Step Act. Kim Kardashian played a role in her prison release,” Politico tweeted on Thursday night.

As reported by Fox News, Twitter users immediately bounced on Politico for its use of the phrase “propped up.”

“‘Propped up.’ This is a disgusting racist headline,” Reagan Battalion tweeted.

“This headline removes agency from Alice in a way that is extremely uncomfortable and bizarre,” tweeted Erielle Davidson, a senior policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

“[Politico’s] bitter and desperate partisanship on full display today. Alice Johnson is no one’s prop. How dare you disrespect this amazing and powerful woman. You reveal yourselves in your derision. How petty, small, and pathetic you are,” tweeted Trump 2020 advisory board member Nan Hayworth.

Deriding the voluminous presence of black speakers at the RNC, from NFL great Herschel Walker to civil rights figure Clarence Henderson, has been a routine practice throughout the week, starting when the racial slurs such as “Uncle Tom” began trending on Twitter just hours after night one of the convention.

“Whether through sheer coincidence — or not — ‘Uncle Tom’ was one of the top trending topics on Twitter Tuesday morning following the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that featured several Black men making the case for Donald Trump to be re-elected,” reported News One. “More than 6,000 ‘Uncle Tom’ tweets were posted following speeches from Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, former professional football star Herschel Walker and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.” Joy Reid of MSNBC even went as far to suggest that the black RNC speakers were “trotted out to make white Americans feel comfortable about white nationalism” while Elie Mystal at the far-left publication The Nation argued that they were like Judas Iscariot – the disciple who betrayed Jesus Christ. “What anger I have for this particular crop of Black tokens comes from the fact that so many of them volunteered,” he wrote. “These were not schoolboys trying to get by at prep school or single moms trying to hang onto their jobs. These were grown-ass adults, predominantly men, who could have sat this grift out but raised their hands to confirm white bias and quote scripture while doing it. We know Trump doesn’t like to pay his debts, so I hope they got their 30 pieces of silver up front.” RELATED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Black RNC Speakers ‘Trotted Out To Make White Americans Feel Good About White Nationalism’ The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

