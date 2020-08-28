https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/usc-democrats-convention/2020/08/28/id/984356
Joe Biden received a slight post-convention bump in a University of Southern California Dornsife Presidential Election Poll.
Here are how the poll results released Friday break down:
- 52.73% of those surveyed back Biden, compared to 50.34% who supported him on Aug. 20 — the last day of the Democrats’ convention.
- 40.32% back President Donald Trump, compared to 41.08% who favored him on Aug. 20.
The poll surveys about 6,000 people every other week. The daily numbers represent an estimate of voter opinion.