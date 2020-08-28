https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/usc-democrats-convention/2020/08/28/id/984356

Joe Biden received a slight post-convention bump in a University of Southern California Dornsife Presidential Election Poll.

Here are how the poll results released Friday break down:

  • 52.73% of those surveyed back Biden, compared to 50.34% who supported him on Aug. 20 — the last day of the Democrats’ convention.
  • 40.32% back President Donald Trump, compared to 41.08% who favored him on Aug. 20.

The poll surveys about 6,000 people every other week. The daily numbers represent an estimate of voter opinion.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...