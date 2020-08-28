https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/28/portland-goes-eerily-silent-after-reports-the-fbi-is-hot-on-antifas-tail-965562

According to journalist Andy Ngo, who’s been on the ground in Portland, Oregon throughout the past three months of left-wing rioting, Thursday evening marked “the first time in 93 days” that downtown Portland didn’t succumb to rioting.

In a tweet posted early Friday morning, he speculated that the silence may be a result of reports that the FBI’s Portland branch has begun actively investigating the Black Lives Matter and Antifa extremists responsible for the rioting.

It looks like there was no late-night violent protest or riot in Portland for the first time in 93 days. Something is off. Antifa wouldn’t just stop. Could it because they’re terrified after hearing that @FBIPortland is stepping up its investigations? pic.twitter.com/q11wemPtPH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2020

“Portland, Oregon’s FBI chief said Wednesday he is shifting the agency’s resources to focus more heavily on the nightly [extremist riots] in Oregon’s largest city that often end in vandalism, clashes with local police and dozens of arrests,” the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

“Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on ‘acts of violence and federal crimes’ committed during nearly three months of unrest.”

“We do investigate major threats of violence and federal crimes. And sometimes a major threat of violence is a cumulative threat that happens over a period of time. It starts to have a really negative impact on the community,” Cannon said to the AP.

“Here in Portland, we’re … making the assessment that we should be trying to do a little more than we have, because the cumulative effects and the nature of the problem indicate that the community needs help.”

The report came a day after the FBI’s Portland branch issued a PSO asking for information on the dangerous left-wing extremists pictured below:

#WantedWednesday The identity the individuals who participated in criminal activity inside the Multnomah County Justice Center on May 29, 2020. https://t.co/C4mxXCaL2h

FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline: 1-800-CALL-FBI

You can submit an anonymous tip online at https://t.co/I7CHwzLxRV pic.twitter.com/vTP8snhr1a — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) August 26, 2020

According to Ngo, the extremists reacted negatively to the post, with one particularly disturbed one complaining on Twitter about federal authorities seeking “to prosecute BIPOC folks for breaking windows.”

BIPOC is a racist acronym invented by white liberals and used to classify anyone who is black, indigenous or a “person of color.”

Antifa in Portland are extremely nervous after it was reported that the FBI is going to investigate the riots happening in Oregon. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/7Fi8HjCmDr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

BLM and Antifa extremists believe that the perceived grievances of some black people entitle them, the extremists — many of whom are white, ironically enough — to hurt other people, be it by vandalizing their property, assaulting them or killing them.

Like one BLM extremist proudly told Fox News host Martha MacCallum two months ago. “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty — by any means necessary.”

And “by any means necessary,” he meant literally ANY means.

Yet like most extremists, BLM and Antifa extremists dabble in great hypocrisy, because though they feel they’re entitled to obtain their sick brand of justice “by any means necessary,” they oppose federal authorities seeking real justice via the same method.

Speaking with local station KGW on Thursday, Cannon admitted that his agents have been using social media footage and content to identify and track down extremists.

“We can go and look at open source publicly posted information on the internet. We pay attention to the news just like anybody else and we pay attention to all that. This is a different environment with all the social media,” he said.

“So if it’s publicly posted, we can take a look at it and we go through the internet. When there’s a predication, a reason to do so, we take a look and try and figure out who did the crime.”

But according to the extremists, the feds scouring social media feeds is somehow “fascist” and immoral. It’s also equally wrong for the police to record riots. While these hypocritical rules make no sense, they’re endemic of the backward, irrational and illogical illiberalism that defines the BLM and Antifa movements.

That being said, there is another theory on why the rioters in Portland decided to tamp down their extremist activities Thursday.

Polls have begun to emerge showing that the ongoing rioting is hurting the Democrat Party and setting President Donald Trump up for a guaranteed victory.

Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months. https://t.co/2wNMWoW6it — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 27, 2020

Democrats must’ve read the Pew survey showing 59% of Americans rate “violent crime” as very important to their vote. I’m glad Dems are now condemning violent riots. But don’t be fooled. BLM has been rioting for three months & it took bad poll numbers to Democrats to condemn. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 26, 2020

And so based on this, some believe the extremists are backing off to protect their preferred political party.

Their leaders told them to stop because it’s costing them the election. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 28, 2020

Ah, so the cash dried up. — Lee Whitney (@LeeWhitneyHayek) August 28, 2020

Of course, another possibility is that they’ve all hopped on buses to Kenosha to destroy that city.

I saw a notice a lot of them were bussing to Kenosha, and they had arrived. A Riot Kitchen was pulled over, the occupants arrested, and riot gear, bats, fireworks and gasoline were in the van. U.S. Marshall’s “drove off in unmarked vehicles” with the occupants of the van — Cindy (@Cgoodie4) August 28, 2020

