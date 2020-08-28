https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-grants-full-pardon-alice-johnson/

President Trump granted a full pardon to Alice Johnson during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday attended by the media. Previously, Trump had commuted Johnson’s life sentence without parole for her role in a Memphis drug ring to time served which freed her from prison after about 22 years behind bars as part of his efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Johnson was placed on parole as a condition of the June 6, 2018 commutation by Trump that was supported by Kim Kardashian.

Pastor Robert Jeffress offered a prayer during the Oval Office meeting at Trump’s request.

Johnson,a 65-year-old great-grandmother, spoke Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C. and was a guest afterward at Trump’s renomination acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night.

[embedded content]

Pool video of President Trump pardoning Johnson:

Screen images posted by CBS News reporter Mark Knoller:

Some in the the media were not happy and tried to spoil the moment:

