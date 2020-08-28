https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-grants-full-pardon-alice-johnson/

President Trump granted a full pardon to Alice Johnson during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday attended by the media. Previously, Trump had commuted Johnson’s life sentence without parole for her role in a Memphis drug ring to time served which freed her from prison after about 22 years behind bars as part of his efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Johnson was placed on parole as a condition of the June 6, 2018 commutation by Trump that was supported by Kim Kardashian.

Pastor Robert Jeffress offered a prayer during the Oval Office meeting at Trump’s request.

Johnson,a 65-year-old great-grandmother, spoke Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C. and was a guest afterward at Trump’s renomination acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night.

[embedded content]

Pool video of President Trump pardoning Johnson:

JUST IN: President @realDonaldTrump surprises Alice Johnson with a full pardon: “You can do whatever you want in life and just keep doing the great job you’re doing.” After the pardon, Pastor @robertjeffress leads a prayer. https://t.co/kC9exdrj6I pic.twitter.com/DtEheK3Qzz — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

Screen images posted by CBS News reporter Mark Knoller:

“We’re giving Alice a full pardon. We are going to do it right now,” announced Pres Trump, much to the surprise of Alice Johnson, whose life sentence he had previously commuted after she served 22 years. Pres said pardon means Johnson can now do whatever she wants in life. pic.twitter.com/Un4ZArMX4Q — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

As Alice Johnson looks on alongside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Pres Trump signs & displays the Grant of Clemency giving Johnson a full pardon. On June 6, 2018, he previously commuted her life sentence for a non-violent drug offense, of which she had served 22 years. pic.twitter.com/hgWb2xHWFO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

Pres Trump hands Alice Johnson the pen he used to sign the document granting her a full pardon for the non-violent drug offense for which she had served 22 years of a life sentence. Trump said she’s done an “Incredible job” helping other prisoners given excessive sentences. pic.twitter.com/UnEqmvnzig — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

Some in the the media were not happy and tried to spoil the moment:

WH wranglers repeatedly shouted over our questions as we tried to ask Trump about the March on Washington. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2020

Alice Johnson reacts after receiving a full pardon from ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ in the Oval Office. The president declined to answer questions from reporters about the #MarchOnWashington and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/6nGzyD1Sl5 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 28, 2020

