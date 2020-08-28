http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3S6ZH2nBMY0/

A pro-life activist who protests abortion by painting the phase “Baby Lives Matter” outside abortion clinics painted the slogan Wednesday again outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tayler Hansen painted the mural on the street outside the Planned Parenthood facility and then moved on to another abortion clinic known as a “Preferred Women’s Health Center.”

THIS is why they hate #BabyLivesMatter Support the movement herehttps://t.co/LtNm4OH4K5 pic.twitter.com/t2BK3LaTvm — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 26, 2020

Staff and patients arriving at A Preferred Women’s Health Center on Latrobe Drive in East Charlotte this morning found a similar mural painted on the street.

📸: @heyitscalla pic.twitter.com/SUmwDl6J8y — Queen City Nerve (@queencitynerve) August 27, 2020

Hansen said he is looking for a “redaction” from one news outlet that reported patients of the Planned Parenthood facility “in the historically Black neighborhood” of Cherry were complaining that pro-life activists were making “racist remarks” against them.

“I was NOT apart of the group they claimed I am, I expect a redaction!” he tweeted.

Interesting—@WCCBCharlotte decided to run a inaccurate piece on #BabyLivesMatter I was NOT apart of the group they claimed I am, I expect a redaction!https://t.co/rMSPblhH3t — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 26, 2020

Hansen said he is “trying to raise awareness in a truly peaceful way,” according to WBTV.

As Breitbart News reported in July, Hansen painted the same phrase in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Salt Lake City.

In a video message, he said he “felt inclined to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice.”

“With recent events unfolding, everybody knows about the Black Lives Matter murals unfolding around the nation,” he also told KUTV News. “I thought I would bring awareness to one of the biggest human rights crises that nobody wants to talk about.”

The activist has also done the same in Richmond and Washington.

Hansen will be speaking at the Freedom First Network conference Saturday along with Aubrey Huff, Ned Ryun, Juanita Broaddrick, Vernon Jones, and Scott Baio.

