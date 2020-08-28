https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/pure-ignorance-on-display-what-the-angry-mob-was-screaming-at-rand-paul-proves-its-not-about-justice-and-hasnt-been-for-weeks/

The mostly peaceful mob that surrounded Sen. Rand Paul last night demanded that he “say her name,” “her” being Breonna Taylor:

Who wants to tell them?

Ahem:

But apparently none of that matters.

One thing’s for sure:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...