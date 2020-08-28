https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/rand-paul-and-others-mobbed-by-rioters-after-leaving-trumps-rnc-speech/

Multiple videos have gone viral on social media showing attendees of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech being mobbed by far-left rioters, including Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, as reported by the Daily Caller.

Several videos emerged of the attack on Senator Paul and his wife, as they were being escorted away from the White House by D.C. Police. At several points, the rioters violently shoved some of the officers who are defending the Pauls, causing them to nearly fall over. Paul and other attendees were leaving the White House, where President Trump officially accepted the nomination of the Republican Party for the 2020 presidential election. Paul, who has already been targeted for assassination by radical leftists twice in recent years, tweeted his thanks to the D.C. Police for protecting him and his wife.

Other attendees were mobbed and harassed by rioters all the way back to their hotels, with many openly threatening them just for being Republicans. Their targets ranged from delegates and speakers to civilians in attendance, including several elderly attendees simply crossing the street.

The violent actions by rioters only confirmed a key point of President Trump’s speech, where he denounced the violence in some of America’s biggest cities, carried out by domestic terrorist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and specifically called out the Democrats and their presidential nominee Joe Biden for refusing to condemn the violence.

