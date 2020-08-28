https://www.theblaze.com/news/rand-paul-dangerous-mob-out-of-town

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Friday that some members of the angry mob that converged on him and his wife on Thursday night following the 2020 Republican National Convention at the White House were paid demonstrators from out of town.

‘I’m not sure we would have made it’ without police

During a Friday discussion with “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, Paul said that the attack on him and his wife could be a small cog in a large operation involving “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines.”

“They were yelling threats. They were trying to push the police over to get to me,” Paul told Doocy. “They were grabbing at us, and it got worse and worse and worse, and then finally, we decided to make a move. I said, ‘We’ve got to move.'”

Paul added that the group began shouting at them and threatening them with violence.

“If there’s not reinforcements, we have to try to get to the hotel, which was another block and they were shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but also threats, shouting ‘Say her name, Breonna Taylor,’ and it’s like you couldn’t reason with this mob — but I’m actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids,” the Kentucky lawmaker explained.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers during a raid in March.

“[T]he irony is lost on these idiots that they are trying to kill the person whose actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids and they were shouting and screaming and just, really these people were unhinged, but I can’t tell you how, I’m not sure we would have made it,” Paul admitted.

Paul praises police protection from mob

He recalled that at least one police officer protecting him nearly fell down as a result of the pushing and shoving from the angry group of protesters.

“[A]s we’re walking sort of surrounded by the police, they’re attempting push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul recalled. “If he’s down, the mob is loose on us, and you’ve seen the pictures of what they do to you.”

He insisted that if police hadn’t been there to help him and his wife, the Republican couple surely would have been killed.

“[W]e are thankful we have police, and we’ve got to wake up,” he said. “We can’t have Joe Biden rule the country and have no police. I mean, we can’t walk down the street in D.C. safely now. That’s how bad it is.”

Paul also said he fully believes that the dangerous demonstrators were hired and from out of town, specifically those people who were personally involved with the attack on him and his wife.

“My feeling is that there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines, but you won’t know it unless you arrest them,” he reasoned. “Otherwise you just think ‘Oh, these are some normal hoodlums from a big city.’ I promise you that at least some of the members and the people who attacked us were not from D.C. They flew here on a plane with fresh, new clothes and they were paid to be here. It is a crime to do that and it needs to be traced. The FBI needs to investigate, but the only way you can do it is you have to arrest people. And usually we say, ‘Oh, well you didn’t get hurt, so we’re not going to arrest them.’ They were inciting a riot and they would have killed us had the police not been there.”

