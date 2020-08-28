https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/28/rand-paul-calls-on-fbi-to-investigate-organizers-of-crazed-mob-outside-white-house-for-interstate-crimes/
Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Friday that he and his wife would have been violently assaulted or killed by the “crazed mob” outside the White House Thursday night had the police not intervened, and called on the FBI to investigate potential out-of-state crimes because he believes the anarchists were paid by shadowy organizers to harass […]
The post Rand Paul Calls on FBI to Investigate Organizers of ‘Crazed Mob’ Outside White House for Interstate Crimes appeared first on American Greatness.