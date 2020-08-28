https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rand-paul-protests-mob-attack/2020/08/28/id/984289

Sen. Rand Paul early Friday said he was attacked by an “angry mob of over 100” as he and his wife left the White House after President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech and thanked members of the Washington, D.C., police department who were escorting them.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” the Kentucky Republican said on Twitter. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

The incident happened while protests that were taking place during Trump’s speech continued long after the address ended, with a group of demonstrators shouting at his supporters as they left the White House, reports The Washington Post.

Paul and his wife were being escorted to a nearby hotel and were confronted by protesters shouting at him to “Say her name — Breonna Taylor!” in a reference to the Louisville woman police shot and killed earlier this summer in her apartment, and yelling “You are a degenerate!” One of the police officers, who was blocking people in the crowd with his bicycle, was shown on video being shoved and colliding into Paul.

The Post reports that the protesters who had been following him dispersed after the police got the Pauls into their hotel.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., also posted a video after he was confronted outside the White House. The military veteran, who lost both his legs in battle, tweeted that “They thought I would be an easy target because my prosthetics move slowly. They were wrong.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that during Trump’s speech, protesters could be heard from the South Lawn chanting and playing loud music, and after the speech was over, several videos popped up on social media showing police clashing with protesters.

In one video, posted by Brendan Gutenschwager, who has been capturing videos of rallies across the country, a bus said to be carrying attendees from the convention was targeted by protesters, with some trying to get inside the bus and others trying to prevent the bus from backing up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

