The group often portrayed as the nation’s most powerful demographic group is actually its weakest when cancel culture warriors attack, according to rapper 50 Cent.

In an interview with Variety, 50 Cent said he is not worried about being canceled, but others should be.

“I don’t believe I can be canceled,” he said.

“They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” he said. “You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair, too, to the people that are canceled.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said that cancel culture is not just random voices, noting that the easiest way to fall afoul of cancel culture is to be a heterosexual male.

“If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff like that. Tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organization,” he said.

“Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general,” he said.

Cancel culture was brought to the forefront during the Republican National Convention.

“I learned what was happening to me had a name,” said former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, who saw his actions distorted on national TV and through social media after an incident at the 2019 March for Life. “It was called being canceled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void.”

“Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left,” he said. “Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.”

President Trump: “Our country wasn’t built by cancel culture, speech codes, and soul-crushing conformity.” #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/O8O0Ze9jVE — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

YES. AMEN. @realdonaldtrump takes on cancel culture, censors & those who “want to coerce you into saying what you know to be FALSE, and scare you out of saying what you know to be TRUE.”#RNC2020 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2020

The Republican Party is now the party of the working man, free speech, law & order and no more endless wars. Democrats are the party of Wall St., open borders, anarchy & cancel culture. The media should pay more attention to the ideas leading to a wholesale party realignment. — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) August 28, 2020

In an Op-Ed, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld of “The Five” said the chasm of political differences must be bridged when fighting cancel culture.

“There has never been a more important time to share the risk than right now.” he said. “When a friend or even a foe, comes under fire — it’s up to all of us to step up and defend each other,” so that those who try to attack others “learn quickly that they’re about to make a huge investment when they wrongly smear people.”

“Fact is, those who accuse you of non-criminal acts in public, do so to ruin you in the public square. And they do this to scare you into compliance — painting targets on your back, and the backs of your family. Without a challenge, they will continue to harass, smear and cancel you — as they not-so-subtly encourage violence to head in your direction,” he wrote.

“If we do not join together and turn our collective power toward the smear gremlins (again, sharing that risk), the gremlins win. When someone you know, or even don’t know, is falsely smeared, you must defend them.

“It’s a way to silence the silencer — to instill fear in those who wish to instill fear in you,” Gutfeld wrote, adding, “If you don’t understand this yet, trust me, one day soon, you will.”

