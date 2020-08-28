https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/ron-fournier-sneers-at-bed-wetting-snowflake-and-assault-victim-rand-paul-for-fearing-for-his-life-amid-vicious-mob/

As Twitchy told you, a mostly peaceful mob surrounded GOP Sen. Rand Paul late last night.

Anyone in their right mind — particularly someone who’d been violently assaulted by a neighbor — would fear for their life. So it makes sense that Paul was scared for his:

But for what it’s worth, Detroit-based PR firm president, author, and former journalist Ron Fournier thinks Paul’s fear was much ado about nothing. He said it a little more colorfully, of course:

Nice fella.

And in conclusion:

