Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday ridiculed government officials as well as reporters and commentators for either reluctantly condemning “the terror of the mob” or not at all.

In a self-produced two-minute video posted to his Twitter account, Rubio repeated many of the same themes he touched on earlier in the week during an appearance on the Fox News Channel when he said Democrats were unwilling to criticize rioters for fear of alienating a core constituency.

“Many in government reluctantly and timidly condemn these rioters because they fear tarnishing peaceful protesters,” Rubio said in his video. “And many major news organizations downplay the terror of the mob because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

Rubio’s remarks come five days after a Black man was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police who were responding to a domestic dispute, touching off three days of rioting before National Guard troops were deployed. They also come as Portland has experienced more than three consecutive months of riots and protests, and unrest also has erupted in cities such as Seattle, Chicago New York, Atlanta and Washington among others.

Besides national figures, Rubio decried “local authorities, afraid of the mob,” for not acting to quell the violence for the safety and security of residents and property.

The comments had a more reserved tone than those of Rubio’s fellow Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who on Tuesday excoriated Democrats for not condemning rioters for fear of angering a needed voting base.

“The Democrat Party, and Biden is the leader, is a puppet for the radical left,” Scott said on Fox News Radio’s “The Guy Benson Show.” They cannot take a chance that the radical left won’t show up to vote for them.

“They’re not going to call them out for burning police precincts. They’re not going to call them out for violence. If you look at what the Democrats do, they immediately say ‘oh, the police are wrong.’”

