Radio host Rush Limbaugh said he was “inspired” by the Republican National Convention, as he suffered at home with an infection connected to his lung cancer chemotherapy.

“It lifted me up, folks,” Limbaugh said, who delivered a recorded message on Friday to his listeners as he recovers from cancer. “It inspired me to be assured that the future holds promise, that the best is yet ahead if President Trump is reelected. Whatever you’re going through — whether it’s an illness, a small business in trouble — the event last night truly was inspiring.”

“It is right-on-the-money true, and it continues to be the case, and it explains why they continue — in the establishment, deep state, whatever — to be so outraged and indignant and irrational,” Limbaugh said. “They’re incapable of being rational when Trump is around, precisely because he is changing where they live. He’s changing where they work.”

Limbaugh said one of the best moments of the RNC came when Ivanka Trump said “my father changed Washington” as opposed to Washington changing her father.

Limbaugh added: “It has occurred to me that Trump isn’t just running for reelection. The story that is being told at the Republican National Convention is about saving America. It’s about saving America from a race war that the Democrats are out there actively trying to promote. They’re trying to foment it … They want that chaos. They want this constant us-versus-them aspect of daily life. And Trump is making it clear that he’s interested in people who are constructive, productive, generally happy. He’s not interested in parasites, the generally miserable.”

