President Trump spoke out against violence, looting and anarchy of the violent left during his RNC speech tonight.

And immediately following his speech the left swarmed, harassed and attacked Trump supporters leaving the speech to their get to their cars.

One elderly Trump supporter was swarmed and knocked down by the BLM, Biden mob outside the White House.

Another man was cornered by the White House gate and swarmed by HUNDREDS of violent leftists following the president’s speech.

The only thing between the Trump supporter and the mob of hundreds of violent leftists was one police officer.

Via Daily Caller:

This is the scene right outside the entrance to the White House as a police officer guards a man from protesters outside the fence pic.twitter.com/9wB1VoJ7Ow — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

