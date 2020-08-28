https://stream.org/school-choice-advocate-shares-how-her-obgyn-told-her-to-abort-child-with-down-syndrome/

School choice advocate Tera Myers shared Wednesday that doctors had encouraged her to abort her son Samuel, who has Downs Syndrome.

Myers spoke Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, sharing “how education freedom has personally impacted my family, especially the life of my son Samuel.”

“Before Samuel was even born I was told his life wouldn’t be worth living,” Myers said. “When early tests revealed he had Down Syndrome, our doctor encouraged me to terminate the pregnancy. He said ‘If you do not, you will be burdening your life, family and your community.’”

Myers said that she knew her unborn baby was “a human being created by God and that made him worthy of life.”

When Myers Realized the Need for School Choice

When she later went to register her son for kindergarten, educators told her to “put him where he would be comfortable, don’t stress him out by trying to teach him,” she said.

Myers detailed her struggles attempting to find proper education for her son, saying he was repeatedly told she didn’t have other options.

“I did not like it,” she said. “One size did not fit all.”

“So I helped fight to pass legislation in Ohio for a special needs scholarship, so that all students could choose the right program for their needs,” she continued. “I worked to start a new functional learning program at our local private school. Finally, Samuel had an appropriate place to learn.”

Samuel Told President Trump School Choice Helped Make His Dreams Come True

Myers shared a story about her son going to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and “share his thoughts on education freedom.”

“He said ‘School Choice helped my dreams come true. My school taught me the way I learn best. I was able to fit in. I made many friends. I became a part of my community. My teachers helped me become the best I can be,’” she said.

“President Trump shook my hand and said ‘Wonderful job, mom, your son is amazing.’ Unlike the doctor who told me to end Samuel’s life before it even began, President Trump did not dismiss my son, he showed Samuel he valued him and was proud of what he accomplished,” she added.

“President Trump gave Samuel an equal seat at the table,” she finished. “Tonight, I would like to extend my thanks to President Trump and his administration for their work towards making every student’s dream of a meaningful education a reality.”

WATCH:

