Joe Biden is taking a page from CNN and others in the lib media by being super-selective about spotting potential “super spreader” events, and Joe’s timing on this tweet is impeccable:

Mr. President, Americans are canceling weddings and holding funerals without family. They’re sacrificing so more Americans don’t have to die. But instead of leading by example, you hosted a super spreader event on the South Lawn. When will you take the presidency seriously? https://t.co/DcVUGsZ9a5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

Dems and the media pretending the virus won’t spread if the political motivation behind the gathering is acceptable has gotten to be the most pitiful “science” cliche going.

But BLM / Antifa riots and George’s funeral are ok I presume? https://t.co/HQs31fAY0D — Bo (@KingBobIIV) August 28, 2020

Does Joe know that his former boss and many others attended a funeral fairly recently?

They’re also watching your political allies ok funerals when they want to and trying to convince people the virus cares about why you’re in a large group. The gaslighting is over. Be consistent for everyone or it’s just bloviating. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 28, 2020

You attended massive funerals for George Floyd. Shut up. https://t.co/pyWTWnmyNl — Avi🔯🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱 #LoveThemBoth (@ProlifeJewCAMi) August 28, 2020

The virus apparently has a political bias.

have you seen the march on washington today or — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) August 28, 2020

Now do largely peaceful protests. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 28, 2020

Any condemnation of your supporters who were outside of the White House accosting police officers or harassing Americans? Don’t think they were following social distance guidelines. https://t.co/P6IZ6rxVfy — Courtney Parella (@CourtneyParella) August 28, 2020

Now do rioting, looting, and Sharpton’s March today. https://t.co/eyiRlm1gtt — Chicago News Bench (CNB)™ (@ChiNewsBench) August 28, 2020

Still far less then the Democrats “so called peaceful protests” you people talk out your ass………..completely laughable. https://t.co/4mkBS92x0U — tjl (@JTdot63) August 28, 2020

Now do the protesters who got within inches of others’ faces and harassed people as they walked out. Our event had COVID protocols. Your supporters didn’t. https://t.co/lWQDDShrRr — Samantha Bullock (@samantha_zager) August 28, 2020

