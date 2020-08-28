https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/4849136/

If not for the police, Sen. Rand Paul says he and his wife might have been killed last night in an attack by a violent mob of as many as 120 on a Washington, D.C., street as they left the White House after President Trump’s nomination speech.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground,” he said in an interview Friday morning with “Fox & Friends.”

“We might not have been killed,” he said, “but might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless.”

The Kentucky senator said the incident was “horrific,” with a growing mob “shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but also threats … shouting ‘say her name,’ Breonna Taylor.”

It was impossible to reason with them he said, because he happens to be the author of the law to end no-knock raids that bears the name of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African American who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

“The irony is lost on these idiots that they’re trying to kill the person who’s actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids,” he said.

Paul said he’s authored 22 criminal justice reforms with President Trump and former President Obama.

Yet the demonstrators were still yelling: “We’re not going to let you go alive unless you’ll say you’re for criminal justice reform.”

The attack on Paul and his wife was among many incidents captured on video of vicious verbal and sometimes physical attacks on attendees of the event Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House.

‘If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us’

Paul said the mob pushed a police officer backwards to get to him. The senator said he caught the back of the officer’s flak jacket to stabilize him “to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense.”

“If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us,” the senator said.

See video of the assault on Sen. Rand Paul:

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

See police escorting Sen. Rand Paul to his hotel:

[embedded content]

See Sen. Rand Paul’s interview with “Fox & Friends”:

[embedded content]

Paul said he believes the people involved in the attack were paid to come there and wreak havoc. He wants the FBI to investigate “interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines,” because people have already been killed in other cities.

“This is disturbing because, really, if you’re inciting a riot that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

“They were inciting a riot and they would have killed us had the police not been there,” he said.

Paul said the mob represents “the new Democrat party,” the voters of the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“If we don’t resist this, the United States is going to become Portland. We’re going to become Chicago,” he said.

“All of these failed cities Democrats have run, the president said in his speech,” Paul said. “If we allow them to take over the White House, we are going to become Portland, the country will be on fire, we have to have law and order and we have to support the police. I can’t say that strong enough.”

Paul wasn’t the only target Thursday night

There were many other attacks on attendees of the White House event that were captured on video.

Couple wearing Trump T-shirts attacked on their way to the fireworks display:

[embedded content]

Couple viciously harassed on the way to their car:

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

RNC attendees spit on as they entered their hotel:

These were attendees of the RNC being spit on as they entered their hotel. pic.twitter.com/XH0eiZf9Y1 — Chomp (@ChompSkis) August 28, 2020

The wife of political commentator Dan Bongino insulted by BLM activists:

Told these BLM terrorists to watch my show today after they followed us for over a mile threatening my wife and I and calling her a “bitch-ass.” I promised I’d make them famous. Don’t miss the show for a full explanation of how ugly it really was. pic.twitter.com/dxkuPWVwwb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

