https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/514103-sen-rand-paul-says-he-and-his-wife-were-attacked-by-an-angry-mob-leaving

Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Defense: Marine Corps brushes off criticism of Marines’ appearance in GOP convention video | US troops injured in collision with Russian vehicle in Syria | Dems ask for probe of Vindman retaliation allegations The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump uses White House as campaign backdrop Rand Paul hits Biden over Iraq: He ‘will continue to spill our blood and treasure’ MORE (R-Ky.) early on Friday claimed that he was “attacked by an angry mob” while walking with his wife from the White House following President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: ‘We’re here and they’re not’ MORE’s closing speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul tweeted, while thanking the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for “literally saving our lives.”

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Video uploaded to Twitter by a bystander showed Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, being escorted by police through a crowd of protesters following the events at the White House.

Some officers can be heard shouting “move back” at the crowd of protesters as they chanted for the senator to “say her name,” a common refrain from demonstrators regarding the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Paul’s home state of Kentucky.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by Louisville police back in March.

D.C. police officers had to escort @RandPaul to the Hotel Washington as dozens of demonstrators followed and jeered him. At least one person is being treated by protest medics for what appears to be an OC spray injury. pic.twitter.com/fOrKQ2C29D — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One clip, which has garnered more than 1.6 million views, showed an officer using a bicycle to push back protesters and Paul grabs his arm to keep the man from falling.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

The video does not appear to show Paul or his wife being touched by any protesters. The couple did not appear to be injured.

The Hill has reached out to the senator’s office for comment.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFive takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Pence rips Biden as radical risk Ted Cruz says he was not invited to participate in GOP convention MORE (R-Texas) called the incident “horrific” and called for the “madness to stop.”

Horrific. Our prayers are with you, my friend. @RandPaul This madness has to stop. https://t.co/RClfGSgYRt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2020

Other attendees leaving the White House were also approached by protesters, including Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastFlorida Republican apologizes after Facebook posts about sex, rape uncovered Most Black women since 2004 running for office this year Democrats start cracking down on masks for lawmakers MORE (R-Fla.).

Mast, who lost both legs and a finger while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, wrote: “They thought I would be an easy target because my prosthetics move slowly. They were wrong.”

They thought I would be an easy target because my prosthetics move slowly. They were wrong. https://t.co/QooCkK5KFn — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) August 28, 2020

Protesters gathered in Lafayette Square and the Black Lives Matter plaza outside of the White House on Thursday night ahead of Trump’s speech where he formally accepted the GOP’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Taylor’s death, in addition to the deaths of George Floud, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black Americans, has prompted nationwide protests calling for widespread police reforms.

The demonstration in Washington, D.C., also comes amid a period of civil unrest after last weekend’s shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by police while trying to get into his car in Kenosha, Wis. Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

