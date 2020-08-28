http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SKPjPzbsiu0/

Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd said a man acting erratically tried to board a school bus Friday morning then broke into a home, where he was shot dead by the father of a nine-year-old.

Fox 13 reports the incident occurred around 6:10 a.m., when the suspect tried to board a school bus as it stopped to pick up a child for school.

Sheriff Judd said, “[The driver] had stopped, picked up a child, when this guy tried to get in the school bus. That school bus driver is a hero. She kept the doors locked. She didn’t let him in when he tried to get in. God bless our school bus drivers.”

Judd said the man pivoted from trying to board the bus and targeted a house instead, “[bursting] through the front glass door.”

Once in the house Judd said the man was “wild and out-of-control.”

A father was home with his nine-year-old child at the time. The man allegedly began throwing shattered glass at the father and the father shot him, fatally wounding the man.

Sheriff Judd used a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post to explain the man jumped onto numerous vehicles “butt first” as he ran from the bus toward the house he targeted. An occupant in one of the vehicles described the man as “growling.”

